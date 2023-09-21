This Roomy 3-Piece Luggage Set Has Built-In Locks and Is 38% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Make traveling easier on yourself with this highly-discounted 3-piece luggage set by Vittorio.

It includes carry-on, medium, and large sizes, each built with durable, scratch-resistant material so it can withstand even the roughest of tumblings at the hands of TSA. At the same time, they won’t weigh you down, and the adjustable handle heights and spinner wheels make it easy to transport around the airport.

A roomy shell design that’s capable of expanding by 35% gives you a little extra space and hopefully requires less smooshing. Plus, a double cross ribbon, dividers, and pockets help you organize your things for easy access. Makeup, swimsuits, and shoes can have their special place with this luggage!

Better yet, built-in TSA 3-dial combination locks help protect your valuables when you’re away from your luggage. Enjoy more peace of mind and security. Grab it all for less than $240!