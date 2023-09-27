Michigan State Officially Fires Mel Tucker Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
9/27/2023 10:07 AM PT
Michigan State has officially kicked Mel Tucker to the curb -- the Spartans fired their head football coach with cause amid allegations of sexual harassment.
The school announced the decision on Wednesday ... saying despite Tucker's fight to keep his job, it has moved forward with the process that initially began on September 18.
Of course, Tucker's argument against the school's intent to can him was that mutual flirting and consensual phone sex does not fall under "moral turpitude" ... but it's safe to say the higher-ups didn't agree.
"Simply put, Mr. Tucker's response does not provide any information that refutes or undermines the multiple grounds for termination for cause set forth in the notice," MSU VP and athletic director Alan Haller said.
"Instead, his 25-page response, which includes a 12-page letter from his attorney and a 13-page 'expert report,' provides a litany of excuses for his inappropriate behavior while expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the notice."
As we previously reported, rape survivor and activist Brenda Tracy recently claimed Tucker made unsolicited sexual comments and masturbated during an April 2022 phone call ... which led to a formal Title IX complaint and investigation.
Tucker -- who signed a $95 million deal in 2021 -- vehemently denied any wrongdoing ... admitting he had an intimate relationship with Tracy, but claimed all his actions were welcomed with Tracy's comments.
MSU says the school's Office for Civil Rights is still looking over Tucker's case ... and Harlon Barnett will remain interim head coach for the football team.