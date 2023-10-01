Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Kelce Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

10/1/2023 12:30 AM PT
Travis Kelce's looks over the years are (field) GOALS!

Here is a 24-year-old version of the Kansas City Chiefs' stud, sportin' some scruff and lookin' tough (pre-Taylor Swift days), while warming up to take on the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium back in 2014 (left).

And, nearly a decade later the tight end star recently appeared somber after losing to the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium (right), however he sure is winning in the dating department 😜!

Now that this pretty boy is in his T-Swift era ... fans all over are waiting to see if there's trouble when Taylor walks into tonight's game.

So, we mustache you one important question ...

Travis Kelce ...

