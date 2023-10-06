BTS' J-Hope Becomes Special Class Warrior During Military Service

J-Hope of BTS is kicking ass during his mandatory military service -- the K-pop star just revealed he's achieved the level of special class warrior!!

The 29-year-old rapper and singer provided an update on Weverse for his die-hard fans on Friday ... saying he's been giving 100% after enlisting as an active-duty soldier in April.

J-Hope -- who was reportedly appointed to assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju -- had to go through rigorous tests to reach the title ... including challenges like shooting, running and sit-ups.

There are certainly some perks that come with it ... as he was granted a brief vacation for his success.

Not only is it a big accomplishment for Hobi, it also takes a lot of pressure off of him ... 'cause his bandmate, Jin, jokingly warned him back in July he'd be an embarrassment to the group if he didn't get the distinction.

As we previously reported, all seven members are required to serve at least 18 months for their country over the next few years ... which has brought BTS' wildly successful run to a temporary halt.