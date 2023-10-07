British Filmmaker Terence Davies Dead at 77

Terence Davies -- a staple director in modern British cinema -- has died.

His own social media account made the sad announcement Saturday, posting a photo of Davies and writing ... "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Terence Davies, who died peacefully at home after a short illness, today on 7th October 2023."

There are a couple of axioms/poems attached as well touching on the fleeting nature of life. In his IG Story, there's a touching obit attached, noting him as a filmmaker of poignant films.

Davies is perhaps best known for his slice-of-life aesthetic -- which was always infused in his films depicting Brits throughout different time periods ... especially the working class. The one film he'll for sure be remembered for is 'Distant Voices, Still Lives' -- a famed 2-parter.

He's got several other standout films ... like 'Benediction,' 'A Quiet Passion,' 'The Deep Blue Sea,' 'The Long Day Closes,' 'Sunset Song' and 'House of Mirth,' among others.

Davies' movies were often nominated for international awards, including BAFTAs, and he tended to do well at film festivals overseas as well. He'd worked alongside some big time actors over the years -- Cynthia Nixon, Dan Aykroyd, Laura Linney, Rachel Weisz, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Bonnar, Gillian Anderson, Emma Bell, Pete Postlethwaite and more.

He was 77.