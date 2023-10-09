Create Custom Voiceovers in Over 140 Languages With Micmonster

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Get AI-generated voiceovers in 140 languages and 600 different styles just by typing or pasting in your text. Other sites are doing their massive fall sales, but we have the web’s best and lowest exclusive price for a lifetime subscription to Micmonster: only $49.97!

Adding original voiceovers to your TikTok GRWMs, YouTube tutorials, or Reels recipes can boost your engagement. But since you don’t have T-Swift’s voice or a professional recording studio, you can just generate them with Micmonster. Your lifetime subscription also includes a commercial license, so you can use the voiceovers in any way you wish.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Most AI-generated voices sound robotic, but Micmonster allows you to adjust the tone, edit the rate and pitch, and even add voice inflections to make them sound more human! You can also use multiple voices within a single project and add custom pronunciations so your voiceover sounds just right.

Grab the web’s lowest and most exclusive price on a lifetime subscription to Micmonster, just $49.97 through October 15 at 11:59 PM PT with no coupon needed!