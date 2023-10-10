Gigi Hadid Condemns Murders in Israel, Not Part of Free Palestine Movement

Gigi Hadid is breaking her silence on the slaughter in Israel ... condemning the murder of "innocent people" ... while pledging her ongoing support for Palestine.

The supermodel shared her thoughts on Tuesday, saying she has "deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation," while underscoring "a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person."

Gigi, who is of Palestinian descent, goes on to say "The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the 'Free Palestine' movement." She goes on to say, "The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation."

She bristles at "the false idea" that being Pro-Palestine is antisemitic.

She ends the post, saying, "every human deserves basic rights, treatment and security; no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity or where they were born."

Play video content 5/16/21 Twitter/@theswtd, Instagram/@bellahadid

Gigi and her sister, Bella, have been criticized for sharing their anti-Israeli thoughts online -- especially in a 2021 post that claimed Israel wasn't a country, but instead a colonized land.