Kourtney Kardashian Spoiled by Hubby Travis Barker On Mother's Day

Kourtney Kardashian hit the Mother's Day jackpot 'cause her hubby, Travis Barker, showered with her love on the big day -- her first since welcoming their son Rocky in November.

The Blink-182 drummer pulled out all the stops gifting Kourt an extravagant floral display that lined her foyer ... and let's not forget his heartfelt IG tribute, where he dubbed her his best friend and partner.

Travis shared a bunch of snaps of KK cradling Rocky, and also tossed in a pic of them cuddling together for good measure.

He added: "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash ❤️."

In their standard lovey-dovey fashion, Kourtney responded in the comments with "🥹🥹❤️ I love you forever and ever my husband."