Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Baby Rocky Was Conceived on Valentine's Day

KOURTNEY & TRAVIS WE MADE BABY ROCKY ON V-DAY LAST YEAR!!!

2/14/2024 9:23 AM PT
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker -- Valentines Day Throwbacks
No such thing as TMI for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ... 'cause they're letting us all know how special Valentine's Day was for them last year ... which ended with a baby.

KK shared a slew of IG snaps reminiscing on her Utah getaway with Trav in 2023 ... and while the pics seemed innocent enough, the Blink-182 drummer made it a point to tell fans that baby Rocky was conceived during that very trip.

kourtney kardasian and travis barker instagram photo

"We made baby Rocky 🖤," Travis wrote in the comments -- but many fans weren't necessarily charmed ... urging him to keep their intimate deets to themselves.

While some were a little grossed out ... others acknowledged the admission was hardly surprising since there's no way Travis would be able to keep his hands off KK, considering how bangin' she looked in her teeny-weeny bikini. Plus, the timing of the birth makes sense.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Together
It's no surprise they got it on and conceived a baby in this setting -- from the looks of it, the whole vibe was very lovey-dovey ... and perfect for doing it.

Safe to say, their relationship is rock solid ever since their 2022 marriage ... especially with little 3-month-old Rocky in the mix now.

kourtney kardashian travis barker

They're clearly into reminiscing about their love fest -- and lord knows we've seen a lot of it over the years.

Kourt also shared insight into the lead-up to V-Day this year ... which was a joint family occasion with 6 heart-shaped cakes featuring names of both their kids.

All in all, it's reassuring to know that Rocky's origins stem from a special holiday. We're sure he'll love that fun fact when he's older. 😅

