Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share More Romantic Snaps

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still in the Christmas spirit – showing off some new holiday snaps – and the two look more in love than ever!!!

The famous couple posted a bunch of photos on Instagram Thursday, portraying themselves in the hottest light despite the snowy backdrop at her family's annual Christmas Eve family soiree.

The images depict the lovebirds standing in a passionate kiss, holding hands as they take a stroll and riding together on a snow tube down a hill.

The happy mom wrote in the caption ... "Mom and Dad got snuggly in the snow on Christmas Eve."

Indeed, Kourt and Trav have been on a roll lately with their IG posts ... just a few days ago, Kourt uploaded images of herself in a sexy fur coat similar to the one she's wearing in her latest batch of photos.

She also wrote a message, offering advice to all pregnant women ... "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat."

Before that, Kourt and Trav posted images of their newborn son, Rocky, who came into this world just last month.

The couple could not be in a better place right now.