Vegas Golden Knights Unveil '23 Stanley Cup Banner Using Giant Slot Machine

The Vegas Golden Knights raised their championship banner last night in awesome fashion ... and let's just say it's a celebration Mark Davis could get behind!

The Stanley Cup champs opened the '23-'24 season at home Tuesday night (they beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1) ... and in true Sin City fashion, the organization used a giant slot machine on the T-Mobile Arena ice to get the party started.

Team captain Mark Stone got the festivities going when he emerged holding the coveted Stanley Cup trophy above his head ... skating around the ice as the fans lost it.

31-year-old Stone skated up to the big ass slot machine and gave the lever a tug ... and it came up "🏆🏆🏆"

That's when the giant banner, reading "STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2023", was slowly hoisted towards the rafters.

The Golden Knights had an incredible season last year. They finished with the best record in the Western Conference, scoring 111 points. Once in the playoffs, the GK made things look relatively easy, beating the Winnipeg Jets (4 games to 1), Edmonton Oilers (4 games to 2), Dallas Stars (4 games to 2) and Florida Panthers (4 games to 1).

Although this is only the organization's 7th season, they have been insanely successful, winning three division championships, two conference championships, and now a Stanley Cup title.