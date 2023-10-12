Andre Reed's Hall Of Fame Ring Stolen In UK, In Country For Bills Game

If you thought the Bills trip to London couldn't get any worse ... legendary wide receiver Andre Reed's room was burglarized, and his Hall of Fame ring and other valuable items stolen while he was at an appearance.

"Someone in the UK came in our room while I was at an appearance," Reed wrote on Instagram, adding, "& stole my hall of fame ring, jewelry, shoes, purses, clothing, passports."

Reed, a 16-year NFL vet who spent all but one season in Buffalo, was in the country for the Bills vs. Jaguars game on Sunday in London.

Andre says he's been in contact with police ... who are investigating, but he's clearly upset at what happened on what was supposed to be a joyous trip.

"UK Police are on it but it's a sad world. Emergency passports were acquired. Feeling unsafe & violated"

Reed earned his HOF ring in 2014, when the 7x Pro Bowler was inducted in Canton. AR finished his excellent career with 951 receptions for 13,198 yards and 88 touchdowns.