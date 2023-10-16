Guess Who This Broadway Star Turned Into!

Before this blonde boy turned into a Grammy-winning star, he was just cozying up to his Big Bird candle, taking theater classes and chillin' with his four siblings in Omaha, Nebraska, before making the move to the Big Apple after graduation.

Perhaps he's best known for his role, Elder Kevin Price in the 2011 Broadway musical, "The Book of Mormon," however he started his screen acting career in the 2010s ... starring in shows like NBC's "The New Normal" and HBO's "Girls."