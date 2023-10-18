Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

President Biden Says Israel Didn't Fire Missile into Gaza Hospital that Killed Hundreds

Gaza Hospital Bombing President Biden Says Israel Did Not Fire Missile in Gaza Hospital ... Hundreds Killed in Blast

10/18/2023 6:32 AM PT
MOMENT OF EXPLOSION

President Joe Biden is siding with Israel over the bombing Tuesday that killed hundreds of people in a Gaza hospital ... claiming it was not Israel that unleashed the weapon.

Israeli intelligence officers said Tuesday's rocket attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital was the work of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) -- an independent Muslim paramilitary organization. They said the jihadists were launching rockets at Israel and one of them misfired and came crashing down on the medical center.

FULL MISSILE LAUNCH

Coupled with the footage, Israeli officials released a purported audio clip of two Hamas terrorists talking about the deadly explosion and blaming PIJ. Hamas, which controls the Palestinians in Gaza, has a tense relationship with PIJ, but the two groups sometimes work together.

In the audio clip, one alleged terrorist says, "They are saying (the rocket) belongs to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It's from us?"

INTERCEPTED AUDIO

The other responds, "It looks like it. It misfired and fell on them... God bless - couldn't it have found another place to explode?"

However, the Palestinian Health Ministry issued a statement, saying Israeli airstrikes were responsible for the bombing at the medical facility, which was housing thousands of displaced people from the war.

Destruction In Gaza
Launch Gallery
Destruction In Gaza Launch Gallery
Getty

Death tolls from the hospital blast ranged from 200 to 500 people, depending on which side you asked.

Major protests throughout the Middle East flared up as a result of the hospital attack. Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators took to the streets in Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon.

THE BLAST WAS THE OTHER TEAM
CNN

President Biden flew on Air Force One into Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden was also supposed to attend a summit with Egyptian, Palestinian and Jordanian leaders, but Jordan's King Abdullah abruptly canceled it.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later