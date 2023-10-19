Mark Davis Leads Dance Party After Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship

Play video content

Mark Davis threw on his dancin' shoes at the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night ... hitting some wild moves after his Las Vegas Aces won their second consecutive championship -- and the team loved it!

The Raiders owner -- who bought the Aces in 2021 -- couldn't have been more thrilled to see his team beat the New York Liberty in Game 4 for the title ... storming the court and moving his body in a way we've never seen from the 68-year-old.

Rockin' his trademark white getup, Davis rolled his hands, gyrated his hips and fist pumped ... all while his players cheered him on.

"Go Mark!" the ladies yelled while Davis grinned from ear to ear. "Go Mark!"

He, of course, wasn't the only one who got down in order to celebrate the Aces' second straight title ... a twerkin' sesh also happened when Sydney Colson and Kierstan Bell got after it before the team popped champagne.

The night also featured a special moment between Aces guard Kelsey Plum and her NFL star husband, Darren Waller. Because the game was in New York, the Giants tight end was able to watch his wife -- and when she won it all, he gave her a big smooch.

Candace Parker, meanwhile, was another person who was filled with joy over the Finals win ... she became the first player to win three WNBA titles on three different teams (Sparks in 2016, Sky in 2021, and now the Aces).

The party ain't over either ... the championship parade is scheduled for Monday in Sin City.