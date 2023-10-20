American Mother & Daughter Hostages Released by Hamas

An American mother and daughter who were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists have now been released.

Hamas aggressors say they've released the U.S. citizens "for humanitarian reasons," according to a statement given to The Times of Israel ... in an alleged effort to "prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."

The American mother and daughter believed to have been taken hostage in Israel are Judith Raanan and her 18-year-old daughter, Natalie -- who went missing after Hamas attacked Kibbutz Nahal Oz over 2 weeks ago.

The 2 traveled to Israel from a Chicago suburb to celebrate a relative's birthday and the Jewish holiday season when they went radio silent ... and as you know, what followed was days of death, destruction, and terror happening in the Middle East.