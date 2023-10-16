Hamas Releases Video Of 21-Year-Old Israeli Hostage Mia Shem

Play video content

Hamas terrorists have released footage of a hostage who was kidnapped amid the Israel attacks ... showing the young girl receiving medical care while asking to be returned home.

21-year-old Mia Shem is seen with her arm bandaged up in the clip posted on Hamas' Telegram channel Monday. She then addressed the camera directly, saying her hand was injured, but underwent surgery by Hamas at a hospital in Gaza.

She claims Hamas has been taking care of her after being taken hostage, allegedly getting medicine from them, too. She says everything is fine, and is asking the terrorists to send her home as soon as possible.

People online haven't been that quick to take Shem's words as truth, by the way ... some have pointed out her speech felt off, and she may have been forced by her captors to claim she was doing alright for the clip.

Shem's mother has been searching for her missing daughter since being abducted last week -- asking online for anyone with the means of being able to search for her kid to do so ... but hadn't heard any info after all this time.