CA Gov. Newsom Destroys Kid During Basketball Game in China

Gov. Gavin Newsom Hoop Dreams Denied!!! Hilariously Plows Through Kid in Pickup Game

10/30/2023 7:39 AM PT
BLOCK OR CHARGE???

Screw diplomacy, Gov. Gavin Newsom is playing to win ... even if he's gotta mow down a grade school kid on a basketball court, during what's supposed to be a diplomatic visit to China!!!

No, it wasn't intentional, but the Guv really did put a hurting on the tyke while playing a little pickup hoops at a public school in Beijing. It all played out like an 'SNL' skit -- Newsom showing off by spinning the ball on his finger, and then dribbling and spinning toward the hoop.

Problem is ... Newsom tried to put down his best Kobe Bryant-esque move, but ended up stumbling, and crashing right into a kid! They both slammed to the ground, but looks like a "no blood, no foul" situation.

The Governor gave the kid a few playful slaps on the back, everyone laughed and they got up uninjured.

Newsom's week-long visit to China included a visit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Luckily, he did NOT challenge him to a game of HORSE.

