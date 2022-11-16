Gavin Newsom's Wife Asked to Fake Orgasm in Harvey Weinstein Trial

California Governor Gavin Newsom's wife testified at Harvey Weinstein's L.A. sexual assault trial Tuesday ... and was STUNNINGLY asked to recreate how she faked an orgasm with the disgraced film producer.

Former actress, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, looked horrified on the stand after Weinstein's defense attorney questioned how she “indicated her pleasure” during what she claims was a 2005 rape by Weinstein at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills.

Siebel Newsom fired back, "This is not 'When Harry Met Sally.' I'm not doing that," referencing a famous scene in the 1989 film where Meg Ryan's character faked a loud orgasm in a crowded NYC restaurant. She then broke down in tears, saying, "I was making noises to get him to finish. He had already raped me. … This is so gross. I'm sorry."

Moments earlier, Siebel Newsom testified she had scheduled a business meeting with Weinstein at his hotel room. But, once she arrived there, things quickly turned ugly. She said Weinstein changed out of his suit and into a robe before masturbating in front of her and threatening her.

She claimed Weinstein penetrated her with his finger and then raped her with his "deformed penis." She described his genitalia as "kind of fish-like, the penis — something was distorted in the testicles … Lots of skin, lots of skin down there."

Siebel Newsom is the fourth woman to testify at the trial that Weinstein sexually assaulted her. She said she first met the producer at the Toronto Film Festival when she was a bit part actress and he was at the height of his career.

Play video content 7/21/21 KTTV Fox 11