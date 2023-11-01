Don Lemon Scores Major Political Points With Kamala Harris Halloween Costume

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, should win first prize for 2023's most hilarious politically-themed Halloween costumes -- and The White House would probably agree!!!

The ex-CNN anchor and Malone reimagined the moment President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris famously announced their victory in the 2020 election over Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

The image shows Lemon as Harris in a blue pants suit with a brown wig, and Malone as Biden in a crisp black suit and tie with white hair. Both are triumphantly holding each other's hands up while gripping American flags in their other fists. Lemon wrote in the caption, "We did it, Tim!!! Happy Halloween."

Play video content NOVEMBER 2020

Of course, the couple was imitating Biden and Harris speaking to one another by phone while congratulating themselves on their huge White House win. In a vid, Harris proudly proclaimed, "We did it, Joe!"