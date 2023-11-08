Kim Kardashian's SKIMS x Swarovski Collab In New York City Brings Out Celebs

Kim Kardashian knows how to draw a big crowd, and an even bigger guest list ... calling on some high-profile celebs to show up at her big collab between SKIMS and Swarovski.

KK's event went down in NYC Tuesday, at the opening of the jewelry company's new store on Fifth Ave ... and the grand opening doubled as a celebration of its recent team-up with Kim's fashion brand.

Kim wore a shiny -- and revealing -- crystal top, with a skirt to match ... which was on top of a pair of her Swarovski x SKIMS boxers. She also showed up in a sparkling, custom taxi with the brand's logos on it, sticking with the night's theme.

Even Kim's "American Horror Story" costar, Emma Roberts, made an appearance -- taking a night off from being a scream queen to support her pal.

SKIMS seems to keep moving up and up, despite already appearing to dominate the fashion industry -- she recently launched a line just for men, and the company became the NBA's official underwear partner.