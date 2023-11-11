Celebs Full Of Fall Foliage ... Don't Stop Be-Leaf-Ing!
Celebs Full Of Fall Foliage ... Don't Stop Be-leaf-ing!
11/11/2023 12:01 AM PT
The magic and beauty of Fall festivities have fallin' onto the famous folks of Hollywood, and you
oughta autumn check out nature's finest and see for yourself! Celebs have taken a leaf of absence from their day jobs, and the proof lies in these colorful piles of leaves.
Stars like Becca Tilley, Jessie James Decker and Billie Eilish are leaf-ing on the edge in their festive photos, and the trees were turning for the Giudice girls who took a leaf of faith for a picturesque shot in chilly Michigan.
Don't leaf these stars hanging ... check out our gallery of stars fallin' it up in foliage!