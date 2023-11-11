Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebs Full Of Fall Foliage ... Don't Stop Be-Leaf-Ing!

Celebs Full Of Fall Foliage ... Don't Stop Be-leaf-ing!

11/11/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebs Fallin' It Up With Foliage
Launch Gallery
Famous Foliage Fotos Launch Gallery

The magic and beauty of Fall festivities have fallin' onto the famous folks of Hollywood, and you oughta autumn check out nature's finest and see for yourself! Celebs have taken a leaf of absence from their day jobs, and the proof lies in these colorful piles of leaves.

Stars like Becca Tilley, Jessie James Decker and Billie Eilish are leaf-ing on the edge in their festive photos, and the trees were turning for the Giudice girls who took a leaf of faith for a picturesque shot in chilly Michigan.

Don't leaf these stars hanging ... check out our gallery of stars fallin' it up in foliage!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later