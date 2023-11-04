Hollywood's Hottest Couples ... Cuffing Season In Full Swing!

The frosty months are here and singletons all over are warming up to the idea of cuffing up with other solo hotties ... and, while there's nothing taboo with riding solo, these dynamic duos just can't keep their hands to themselves!

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam harnessed their athletic skills for a sensual selfie, while Robin Thicke held on mighty and tightly to his gorgeous fiancé April Love Geary. And, with a little one on the way 👶 ... Maluma and his bae were all about the PDA!