TMZ's High Roller Sweepstakes, Win Luxury Package At Yaamava' Resort and Casino

TMZ's High Roller Sweepstakes Enter To Win Luxury Cali Package ... At Yaamava' Resort & Casino
11/13/2023 12:15 AM PT
SPONSORED BY YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO
TMZ is giving someone the incredible chance to live like a true high roller ... with a luxurious getaway package at Yaamava' Resort & Casino!
All you gotta do is watch "TMZ on TV" and "TMZ Live" weekdays to secure your chance to win big ... and spend 2 nights like a VIP at one of California's hottest destinations!
The lucky winner and a guest will get a domestic round-trip flight to Los Angeles or San Bernardino -- hitching a ride in a limousine from the airport to the resort.
From there, you'll get to indulge in sweet accommodations in a 2-bedroom luxury suite and get a pair of tickets to the show of your choice at the Yaamava' Theater, a state-of-the-art intimate performance center that hosts the biggest names in music.
Try your luck at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino with $1,000 of Free Play, and be one of the first to experience new spa treatments like the Gharieni symphonic massage at Serrano Spa with a $500 spa credit.
That's not all -- the winner will eat like royalty with a $500 food credit to The Pines Modern Steakhouse and an additional $300 food and beverage credit to be used at any of the 20+ restaurants and bars on the property.
You'll also get a $500 retail credit to scoop up some sweet souvenirs for your unforgettable trip!
Here's how to enter ... watch "TMZ on TV" and "TMZ Live" weekdays through Friday to get the word of the day and visit https://tmzsweepstakes.com/ or text the word to 55225. The more you enter the more chances you have to win. It's that easy!
The TMZ "High Rollers" Sweepstakes. NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A PRIZE. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ODDS OF WINNING DEPENDENT UPON NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States or D.C. To enter, must be at least 21 at the time and date of entry. There are four weekly entry periods during the Sweepstakes which starts 10/23/23 and ends 11/18/23. Four Weekly National Grand Prizes to be awarded. Total ARV of all prizes is $50,000. Time is of the essence in awarding prize. Appearance on TMZ/TMZ Live may be required to claim prize. Submit the “Word of the Day” by going to: http://tmzsweepstakes.com/ or via SMS text messaging at 55225. Messaging and data rates may apply. You will receive up to 4 marketing messages per text entry to the mobile number provided at entry. Consent is not a condition of purchase or entry. Wireless carriers are not liable for delayed or undeliverable messages. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Complete Official Rules at http://tmzsweepstakes.com/. Sponsor: ©2023 EHM Productions, Inc.