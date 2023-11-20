Browns' Mike Ford Wipes Ass With Terrible Towel ... After Win Over Steelers

Browns cornerback Mike Ford ditched the Dude Wipes for something much different after Cleveland's big win over Pittsburgh on Sunday ... taking a Steelers fan's Terrible Towel and rubbing it all over his rump!!

Vibes were high as the Orange and Brown improved to 7-3 on the season after holding off their division rival in the 13-10 victory ... and to add insult to injury, Ford decided to have a one-on-one interaction with a Steelers backer who was standing in the front of the stands.

In a clip of the exchange, Ford ran right up to the guy in a Hines Ward jersey and threw the Terrible Towel on the ground ... before handing him a Browns rag.

But what had Steelers fans most irked is when he took the yellow cloth and pretended to wipe his ass with it as he ran toward the locker room.

After their win, #Browns CB Mike Ford threw a Terrible Towel to the ground and gifted a Steelers fan in the crowd with a Browns towel.



He then had other uses for the yellow rag. pic.twitter.com/IUETLYrKC0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 20, 2023 @camijustice

The taunting might worry Browns fans ... as some believe in the Curse of the Terrible Towel, which leads to a bunch of losing for anyone who disrespects the team's signature cloth.

It was an emotional day for the Dawg Pound for several reasons ... but the most touching moment came when Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave a game ball to longtime Cleveland play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan, who returned to the booth for the first time since receiving leukemia treatment earlier this season.

Following today's win over the #Steelers, #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski fittingly awarded the game ball to... our own Jim Donovan 🏈



We could not possibly think of anyone more deserving ❤ Welcome back, Jimmy pic.twitter.com/vFsMKuQtQp — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) November 19, 2023 @wkyc