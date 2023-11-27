Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Suspect Arrested in Possible Hate Crime Shooting of 3 Palestinians

Burlington, VT Suspected Arrested ... In Possible Hate Crime Shooting of 3 Palestinians

11/27/2023 7:09 AM PT
Institute for Middle East Understanding

A Vermont man is now in custody after cops claim he shot 3 Palestinian college students in what might be a possible hate crime ... this as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.

48-year-old Jason Eaton was arrested Sunday near Burlington ... the site of the Saturday night shooting when 3 young men of Palestinian descent were fired upon on the street as they were walking and speaking Arabic and heading to a family dinner.

Reuters

They've since been identified as Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmad and Kinnan Abdalhamid ... all of whom attend different universities in New England, including Brown.

At least 2 of them were also wearing traditional Keffiyeh scarves ... a garment often worn in Muslim countries. Because of this and the fact they were seemingly attacked without provocation, U.S. officials are saying this might be a hate crime, and the feds are investigating whether that's the case or not.

Reuters

As for Eaton ... it's unclear what charges, exactly, he's facing at this point -- but he's due to be arraigned Monday. When announcing his arrest, law enforcement cited "three incidents of aggravated assault."

He's said to be a local resident of the area, and reportedly doesn't live far from the shooting.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later