Get Microsoft Office Apps Forever, Now $30

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Embrace your inner Jim or Dwight from “The Office” every day, not just on Halloween, with discounted Microsoft Office apps.

If you picked up the new M3 MacBook or snagged one of our refurbished laptop deals, you may need classic tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. And, right now, you can get them all for life with a one-time $29.97 payment. Now that’s Michael Scott approved!

Microsoft 2019 includes: Word, the app T-Swift uses to write her hit songs; Excel, what NASA scientists use to crunch numbers; PowerPoint, what Elon Musk uses to create SpaceX presentations; Outlook, where Oprah manages her busy schedule; and OneNote, used by Rory Gilmore for organized notes.

The Windows version also includes Publisher, the app Martha Stewart uses to design, and Access, where Sherlock keeps his database of mysteries. The Mac version has Teams, the digital hub where Avengers plan their next mission.