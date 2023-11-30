This $90 Car Display is Apple and Android Compatible

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you have a decent car but want to add a wireless hub to keep up with your modern, on-the-go lifestyle, here's your chance. Upgrade your ride and redefine your driving experience with the 7" Wireless Car Display. Featuring an easy plug-and-play design, it's now available for only $89.97 (reg. $139) when you order through December 3!

This wireless display seamlessly connects with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via Bluetooth, giving you an onboard infotainment hub to stream your music or navigate on Google Maps or Waze hands-free. It's also touchscreen so you can answer calls from your sis or queue 1989 (Taylor's Version) easily!

There are built-in speakers so you can listen to directions and messages, and phone mirroring for added convenience. To make things even safer while on the road, you can use voice commands to make calls, play music, and more.

This is a great way to elevate your ride (or pimp it, as MTV would say!) at a reduced Cyber Week price.