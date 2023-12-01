This $40 Platform Uses AI to Simplify Video Creation

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

VidBoard is a video creation platform that uses AI, like ChatGPT, to change how you create content. Charli D'Amelio, who?

This app works kind of like your own video production team, with AI working as an actor, voiceover artist, and video editor within a single, powerful platform. There are two different subscription models on sale for Cyber Week!

Key features of VidBoard (4.7-star rated on Trustpilot!) include:

Creating HD videos with human-led presenters.

Generating avatars from photos.

Creating and transcribing videos in over 125 languages.

The platform provides access to pre-designed templates and a growing stock of assets for various occasions. Additionally, VidBoard is equipped with realistic digital avatars, ensuring a diverse collection to suit user needs.

VidBoard has two subscriptions. Plan A lets you create 30 videos a month, create 70 digital avatars, use 20 video templates, add up to 10 slides, and get voiceover for 3,000+ characters per video. Plan B boosts the monthly videos to 150, lets you create one custom avatar, and gives you everything from Plan A!