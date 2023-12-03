Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

U.S. Warship Comes Under Attack in Red Sea, Yemen Rebels to Blame

Israel-Hamas War U.S. Warship Attacked in Red Sea ... Yemen Rebels to Blame

12/3/2023 10:24 AM PT
'USS Carney'
Getty

An American warship was attacked in the Red Sea this weekend as the fighting between Israel and Hamas picked back up again -- and the U.S. government says Yemen did it.

The USS Carney -- a Naval destroyer of ours that patrols the region -- was bombarded with missiles and drones over the course of 5 hours Sunday, but appears to have fought off much of (if not all) of the incoming fire ... this according to Pentagon officials.

Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Getty

There were accompanying commercial ships that were traversing the Red Sea alongside Carney -- and reports say some of those might've been hit during the cross fire.

None of those commercial ships are American, but some are said to have British and Israeli ties ... allies of the U.S. Government officials say Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility, although the rebels didn't specifically ID Carney as a target. Still, it appears the warship was caught up in it all ... at this point, no casualties have been reported.

The Houthi militia stand in solidarity with Hamas and are warning vessels that they believe come from Israel to stay out of the area -- and claim the ships that were attacked Sunday failed to heed their commands and evacuate the space.

Obviously, this comes on the heels of the end of the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel last week -- with the IDF now continuing their campaign in Gaza to secure hostages.

Israel Moves In On Gaza
Launch Gallery
Israel Moves In On Gaza Launch Gallery
Getty

It's unclear how the U.S. will respond to the Houthi aggression -- but it goes without saying ... attacking an American warship could easily result in an escalation of tensions on our end.

Story developing ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later