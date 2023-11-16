Pro-Palestine Protesters Completely Block Off Bay Bridge, Multiple Arrests

Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters descended onto a very busy bridge in Northern California -- and at the worst time too ... as people were trying to get to work!

Countless demonstrators blocked off traffic and completely halted activity on the upper deck of San Francisco's Bay Bridge -- and they made sure to let everyone know they weren't going anywhere ... with multiple people chaining themselves to one another/to their cars.

Of course, they had megaphones and signage with them ... all of which called for a ceasefire between Palestine and Israel, while calling on a pause of U.S. aid to Israel specifically.

Some of the more theatrical protesters even laid out on the ground and threw white sheets over themselves ... as a way to reenact/recreate the people being killed in the Middle East. It certainly made a statement -- but it's hard to tell how effective this was, 'cause there were A LOT of angry commuters trying to get in and out of the area for work in the morning.

Not only was traffic backed up to high heaven ... but cops eventually landed on the scene and tried to clear the road, which ultimately ended in a ton of arrests (upwards of 50 or so).

Tow trucks were also brought in to clear the protesters' cars that were completely cutting off lanes -- which was necessary seeing how some of the protesters chucked their keys.

In the end ... the bridge was finally cleared, but it took a long time and a lot of resources.