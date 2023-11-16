Bin Laden's 'Letter to America' Removed After Gaining Viral U.S. Sympathy

Osama Bin Laden might've not been such a bad guy after all -- at least that's what a bunch of TikTokers think ... this after reading a post-9/11 letter he wrote, if you can believe that.

Here's the deal ... correspondence that the infamous terrorist architect of Sept. 11th wrote back in 2002 -- in response to the question of why he and his al-Qaeda followers carried out the deadly attacks -- has been going viral over the past 24 hours or so, but in a strange way.

Over the past 24 hours, thousands of TikToks (at least) have been posted where people share how they just read Bin Laden’s infamous "Letter to America," in which he explained why he attacked the United States.



The TikToks are from people of all ages, races, ethnicities, and… pic.twitter.com/EwjiGtFEE3 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2023 @yashar

Essentially, a bunch of people online read his "Letter to America" and apparently see some merit in his arguments over why he and his fellow terrorists decided to kill thousands of American civilians ... and yes, this all has to do with the current Israel-Palestine conflict.

You can go read the letter on your own, but OBL explicitly mentions the U.S.'s role in the Middle East dating back decades ... and claims our country has basically given him and his cohorts no choice but to retaliate to what he characterizes as unjust meddling in the region.

He also notes he's a Palestine sympathizer ... and that seems to be why all these Americans now are posting TikTok responses and suggesting -- "Y'know what, maybe he had a point."

It's a wild trend, and it's gone viral -- so much so, in fact, that one of the only mainstream Western publications that still had the letter up on their site (The Guardian) actually took it down ... and their rationale boils down to it not having their original proper context.

Of course, it's understandable why they'd remove it ... seeing how it justifies committing mass murder on many, many Americans -- something some folks in 2023 seem to cool with!

Like we said, most of the folks reconsidering their view on 9/11 are echoing the pro-Palestine/anti-Israel rhetoric we've seen in protests for weeks now ... and while some are trying to walk the line of condemning Bin Laden's tactics for dealing with his grievances (aka, deadly terrorism) and supporting his root cause, others are blurring the line a bit.

If that sounds concerning ... well, that's 'cause it is. Those who are finding validity in Bin Laden's key points are now saying they were brainwashed by U.S. propaganda into hating the guy and supporting the American effort to root out radical Islamist terrorism in the '00s.