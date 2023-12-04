Billie Eilish Calls Out Variety for Outing Her on Red Carpet

Billie Eilish apparently didn't mean to come out as LGBTQ+ this weekend, but now says she got put on the spot ... all thanks to a reporter who made a big leap.

The pop star posted a series of pics/vids from her eventful past couple days, and started the IG dump with a shot of her on the can with her pants and underwear down near her knees ... then transitioned into clips of her at Variety's Hitmakers brunch event on Saturday.

Her caption is telling -- it reads ... "thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

Of course, she's referring to the interview she did with Variety contributor Tiana DeNicola earlier that day -- where she was straight-up asked if she meant to come out in Variety's cover story from earlier in the week ... which featured BE.

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023 @Variety

It was an awkward interaction for sure ... seeing how Billie kinda kicked things off by saying she was still scared of women and thought they were pretty -- echoing her quote from the Variety piece ... and also laughing about it in the moment.

DeNicola then followed up right after and apparently thought Billie had revealed something about her sexuality in the story ... and was apparently elaborating there on the spot. That's when she asked her if she had intended to share her LGBTQ+ identity.

Billie rolled with it at the time and said, not necessarily ... adding she figured everyone already knew. At that point, several outlets ran with the POV that she was, in fact, confirming the fact she'd come out -- but BE doesn't seem to have liked how it all shook out.

DeNicola hasn't addressed Billie's grievances, and neither has Variety. It's hard to tell how bent out of shape Billie is about it all -- she certainly doesn't seem to put much importance on "coming out," but the fact she feels she was outed is a big deal.

As Billie says herself, she likes gals and guys ... but she doesn't want to put a label on things -- and it definitely doesn't appear she wants to continue talking about it.