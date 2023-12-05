This $18 Stovetop Grill Delights Foodies and Arrives Before Christmas
12/5/2023 9:30 AM PT
Gift shopping for your foodie-obsessed friend is tricky if you don’t want to give them another Taco Bell gift card or generic mug.
Instead, help them channel their inner Guy Fieri with a unique stovetop grill that has a water drip pan to make mouth-watering meals and cancel smoke. Grab it for only $17.99 and order by December 7 for on-time holiday delivery!
This isn’t a Michael-Scott-George-Foreman situation — this grill promotes healthier eating while still keeping meats and veggies moist. Fill the drip pan with water and it will catch dripping grease (that’s a pain-in-the-you-know-what to clean!), reduce smoke, and turn into steam to keep your steak and kabobs juicy.
Since the grill has a nonstick coating, there’s no need to add butter or oil (aka, extra calories!) to cook. Think of it as the love child of the George Foreman grill and a Gordon-Ramsay-approved skillet for cooking tasty dishes indoors and all year long.
Choose a gift that’s more personal than a gift card with this $17.99 stovetop grill, discounted from $49.95 and arriving before Christmas when ordered on or before December 7. No coupon is needed!
