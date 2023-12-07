This Home Laser Hair Remover is Only $50 and Arrives By Christmas

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether it's on your legs, arms, or somewhere else, constantly shaving is the pits. If you're gift shopping for someone who likes to keep themselves tidy or for yourself, something that helps avoid the constant frustration of shaving could be a welcome wonder during the holidays and beyond!

The Face to Feet Laser Hair Remover is a handheld laser hair removal device designed for precision hair removal on various body areas, including the face, legs, arms, back, and more. This handheld hair remover only takes 45 seconds to heat up before it's ready to use. Its laser technology may be more effective for long-term painless hair removal with fewer treatments!

The sleek design and 360° rotating handle make this laser hair removal device easy and comfortable to use, whether at home or while jet-setting like Kim K. With the Face to Feet, you can enjoy silky smooth, hairless skin just like Barbie!

This hair remover is suitable for the bikini area, underarms, and facial hair removal, offering an alternative to waxing, tweezing, and shaving, thereby minimizing the risk of razor burns and ingrown hairs.

Gift seamless and painless hair removal when you get the Face to Feet Laser Hair Remover for just $49.97 (reg. $119) through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Order on or before December 7 for delivery by the holidays!

Need some extra gift ideas? Check out TMZ's Holiday Gift Guide!