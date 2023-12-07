This Self-Heating Jacket is Marked Down to Only $179.97 During TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas Campaign

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Winter is coming (see our Game of Thrones reference?). The wind may be chilly, and the snow may be wet, but that won't stop anyone with the right winter gear. Cold-weather gear is a great gift, whether you're shopping for extreme sports lovers or the chronically cold, and there's even a special jacket that warms itself!

The Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket uses a power bank to fuel multiple heating zones all over the wearer's body. Instead of relying on body heat, this jacket brings some heat of its own and is on sale for 68% off through December 17!

This versatile jacket is suitable for all seasons but shines in the winter. Even without the unique smart heating element, the graphene-infused polyester still stays warm and breathable. But once you add in the three adjustable heat settings, uniform heat distribution, and smart thermoregulating system, this jacket is on another level. The power bank even works as a hand warmer!

This gift bundle includes the jacket and the HETA Hand Warming Power Bank, which fits seamlessly into a special pocket designed just for it. Make sure to check the jacket's temperature display to keep track of the heat setting.

Get the Gamma Graphene-Infused Jacket and Heated Power Bank Bundle for just $179.97 through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Be sure to check out our Merry Elfin' Christmas Guide for gifts like this and so much more!