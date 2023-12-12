'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Andre Braugher Dead at 61

Andre Braugher, famous for his work on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life On The Street," is dead.

The longtime TV actor died Monday due to a brief illness ... according to his rep.

Andre was best known recently for starring as Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ... appearing in all 153 episodes alongside Andy Samberg and Terry Crews.

Terry just posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, saying ... "This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship."

Andre first broke through in Hollywood back in 1993, when he landed the role of Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC drama "Homicide: Life on the Street." Andre would appear in 100 episodes of the TV show.

Andre also famously played used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. in the TV comedy-drama "Men of a Certain Age."

Overall, Andre earned 2 Primetime Emmy Awards among 11 nominations for his decorated TV career.

Andre also appeared on the big screen ... with roles in movies including "Frequency," "The Mist," and "City of Angels."

Born and raised in Chicago, Andre went to college at Stanford University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre before continuing his studies at the Julliard School's Drama Division.

He is survived by his wife, actress Ami Brabson -- whom he married in 1991 -- and their 3 children.

Andre was 61.