Harvard President Claudine Gay Staying in Post After Antisemitism Hearing

Claudine Gay, Harvard's president, gets to keep her job after waffling on the issue of antisemitism and Jewish genocide on Capitol Hill -- with the head honchos saying unequivocally ... they back her.

The Harvard Corporation issued a statement signaling her future, writing ... "As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University."

They add, "Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing." If it wasn't clear, the university's own newspaper is reporting ... she's sticking around.

The members also note ... Gay has apologized for how she handled the high-profile hearing in front of Congress last week -- and has committed to redoubling Harvard's effort to fight antisemitism.

Keep in mind, Gay is very new in her post ... she just got appointed earlier this summer, and considering how contentious her testimony was -- it wasn't clear she'd be allowed to stay.

Of course, the other Ivy League Prez who got mixed up in this -- UPenn's Liz Magill -- ended up resigning over the controversy ... but the third university president, MIT's Sally Kornbluth, appears to be staying put as well.

#BREAKINGNEWS: University President Claudine Gay will remain in office with the support of the Harvard Corporation — the University’s highest governing body — according to a source familiar with the decision.@mherszenhorn & @claireyuan33 report.https://t.co/ziMzY1ILaF — The Harvard Crimson (@thecrimson) December 12, 2023 @thecrimson

There's been a lot of indignation and outcry over how all 3 women answered Rep. Elise Stefanik's repeated question -- namely, is calling for the genocide of Jews on campus a violation of all of the universities' rules and code of conduct.