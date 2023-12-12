PA News Anchor Emily Matson Struck by Train, Death Ruled Suicide

Emily Matson, a beloved Pennsylvania news anchor, was struck and killed by a train ... and now her death is being ruled a suicide.

The "Erie News Now" anchor was hit by the train early Monday morning in Fairview Township, where she lived. The Erie County Coroner's Office investigated the incident and determined the fatal train strike was a suicide.

Emily was a part of the news team for 2 decades, and was last on the air Friday night. The station broke the news of her tragic death ... with the show's news director, Scott MacDowell, saying, "Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania."

He adds, "We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time."

Meteorologist Sara Tonks was one of her many colleagues who also expressed grief over the tragic loss ... saying, "I can't count the number of times that I would stop by her desk to talk to her or just listen to her talk to others."

Emily was 42.

RIP