iPad 7th Gen With Beats Headphones, Now $220

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

iPads have been on practically every kid's (and, well, adult's) wishlist since they came out, but their price tag is usually steeper than Mount Everest.

That’s why we’re making you a Godfather-level offer you can’t refuse: a refurbished iPad 7th Gen with Beats headphones for $219.97. Say thank you to our Merry Elfin’ Christmas event for this low price!

The term “refurbished” means you get the best of both worlds: a like-new iPad that upgrades to iPadOS 17 at an affordable price! Your Beats Flex wireless headphones are also practically new, arriving in their original packaging. We think this duo is almost as iconic as Taylor Swift.

Your giftee can enjoy streaming the latest shows like Squid Game: The Challenge on a 10.2-inch Retina display, download their favorite apps (TikTok, anyone?) with 32GB of storage, and bring it along on all of their adventures with up to 10 hours of battery life. They’ll also enjoy Beats-quality sound, wireless connectivity, and up to 12 hours of listening time with their like-new earbuds!

Through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, gift Apple magic for just $219.97 with this refurbished iPad 7th Gen and Beats bundle. No coupon is needed, but order by December 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT to ensure it arrives by Christmas!

Find more gifts like this in our Merry Elfin' Christmas guide!