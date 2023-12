Bill Gates baila al ritmo de Justin Timberlake en la inauguración de un resort en Las Vegas

You have notifications blocked

BITTEN BY HUNTSMAN SPIDER On Aussie Set

SYDNEY SWEENEY BITTEN BY HUNTSMAN SPIDER On Aussie Set ... 'Thought I'd Die!!'

RUNAWAY BULL BOLTS DOWN NJ TRAIN TRACKS Udderly Bonkers Scene Caught on Vid!!

Microsoft Office 2021 Now Less Than $9/App!!!

Shaq Giannis Shoulda Gotten Game Ball ... Not Pacers Rookie

Parenthood Has Been Easy W/ Cordae

Naomi Osaka Parenthood Has Been Easy W/ Cordae ... 'Really Good Foundation'

Bill Gates Se suelta bailando con Justin Timberlake ... Can't stop the feeling!!!

Bill Gates Cuts Loose Dancing to J. Timberlake ... Can't Stop the Feeling!!!

Down To Talk To Draymond Green

Metta World Peace Down To Talk To Draymond Green ... After Latest Suspension

No es frecuente ver a Bill tan suelto y ya no tenemos que limitarnos a imaginarlo.

Justin estaba en el escenario para la gran apertura del Fontainebleau Las Vegas y Bill en la multitud junto a otras estrellas, bailando y bailando al ritmo de "Can't Stop the Feeling".

