Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Timothée Chalamet -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Timothée Chalamet Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

12/17/2023 12:30 AM PT
Getty/Alamy

Timothée Chalamet's looks over the years are as sweet as Wonka's creations!

Here is an 18-year-old version of the animated star with an ecstatic grin on his face during the "Nymphomaniac: Volume 1" screening at The Museum of Modern Art back in 2014 (left). This was 3 years before his breakout role in "Call Be By Your Name."

And, nearly a decade later ... the now 27-year-old chocolate-maker has been lookin' like a snack in his newest starring role, playing Wonka (right)!

We know Kylie Jenner has gotten her fix of Timmy's tasty treats ... but the question is ...

Timothée Chalamet ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later