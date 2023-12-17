Timothée Chalamet -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Timothée Chalamet's looks over the years are as sweet as Wonka's creations!

Here is an 18-year-old version of the animated star with an ecstatic grin on his face during the "Nymphomaniac: Volume 1" screening at The Museum of Modern Art back in 2014 (left). This was 3 years before his breakout role in "Call Be By Your Name."

And, nearly a decade later ... the now 27-year-old chocolate-maker has been lookin' like a snack in his newest starring role, playing Wonka (right)!

We know Kylie Jenner has gotten her fix of Timmy's tasty treats ... but the question is ...