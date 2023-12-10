Emma Stone -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Emma Stone's looks over the years have scored an "Easy A!"

Here is a 21-year-old version of the actress showcasing her early days as a redhead beauty at the premiere of "Easy A" back in 2010 (left). This was her breakout role that launched her into Hollywood stardom.

And, 13 years later, Emma has left no stone unturned but is still turning heads ... recently posing at the premiere of her newest movie "Poor Things" at the DGA Theater in New York City (right).

A Hollywood icon ... we know she's one to reckon with in "La La Land," but the question is ...