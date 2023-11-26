Cameron Diaz -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
11/26/2023 12:30 AM PT
Cameron Diaz's looks over the years are so Holi-bae!
Here is a stunning 34-year-old version of the blonde bombshell actress looking camera-ready in Surrey, England, playing the hot L.A. movie trailer producer -- who is incapable of crying in the classic holiday film -- "The Holiday" back in 2006 (left).
And, 17 years later the hot momma and blue-eyed beauty recently sat down with Jimmy Fallon and graced America by flashing her pearly whites and a festive lip on 'The Tonight Show' (right).
Her million-dollar smile continues to shine bright, and she will forever be a holiday fave!
