Hollywood Strikes Showed Execs Mayim Bialik Not Essential On 'Jeopardy!'

Mayim Bialik stepping away from "Jeopardy!" in solidarity with striking writers showed Sony executives they didn't need 2 hosts for the quiz show, and that's why they moved on ... TMZ has learned.

Sony Studios sources tell TMZ ... bosses at Sony weren't mad when Mayim refused to work during this year's strike, but her absence opened execs' eyes about their dual host system -- Mayim and Ken Jennings shared the gig.

Our sources say Mayim stepping away gave Ken an opportunity ... and he took it and ran with it, improving his hosting skills while she was away.

We're also told Sony worked incredibly hard juggling schedules to accommodate Mayim during her time on the show, and she didn't always agree with production decisions ... including the hiring of executive producer Michael Davies, and other staff changes.

Mayim stepped away in May at the height of the writers' strike, and our sources say she eventually fell so far out of touch, Sony execs simply decided to press on without her.

As we reported ... Mayim announced Friday she was no longer hosting "Jeopardy!"

Our sources say Sony is still open to having Mayim host "Jeopardy!" primetime specials, because they feel she's talented and works well with the celebrity contestants ... but we're told Mayim made it clear it was all or nothing. As a result, we're told Sony brass declined and Mayim released her statement Friday without consulting Sony.

Regardless, our sources say the ball is still in Mayim's court ... we're told Sony execs want her for primetime specials, if she accepts the offer.