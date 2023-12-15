Mayim Bialik Out As 'Jeopardy!' Host

Another shake-up on "Jeopardy!" ... Mayim Bialik says she is being removed as host.

Mayim just announced the change, explaining ... "Sony has informed me I am no longer hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

She adds ... "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

Mayim started hosting the quiz show back in August 2021 as one of the replacements for longtime host Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings has also been hosting "Jeopardy!" and "Celebrity Jeopardy!" since 2021 ... so it seems he will be picking up the slack.

Recently, Ken had been doing most of the hosting and Mayim was primarily hosting the prime time shows and specials.

When Alex died in November 2020 there was a ton of drama as Sony searched for a new host ... including the whole Mike Richards fiasco.