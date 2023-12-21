Get This Helios Heated Jacket and Stay Toasty for $129.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

After the winter solstice, it’s officially winter, and things are about to get chilly AF. To avoid a fate like Jack Nicholson's in The Shining, you should consider grabbing a heated coat to brave the cold!

The Helios Paffuto women’s jacket is a Jon Snow-level choice since it comes with its own power bank for hours and hours of warmth, all for only $129.99. It’s even 100% machine washable since the coat itself doesn’t hold a charge.

Paired with insulating graphene fabric, the jacket’s four-zone heating and detachable hood with 3M fillings will have you thinking, “Baby, it’s not cold outside!” even if there’s rain, snow, or strong winds. And three adjustable heat settings help you stay warm without melting like Frosty the Snowman!

Specifically designed for women, this Helios jacket has a flattering waistline to help you look snatched (Kim K. would approve!), arm pockets for holding onto your essentials, and an adjustable hood for ultimate comfort. Stay warmer than Elsa in Frozen, whether you’re running errands, walking your fur baby, or on a ski trip.

All aboard the Polar Express for a warm, toasty winter with the Helios Paffuto heated women’s coat, which comes with a power bank for just $129.99!

Check out TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas Gift Guide for other awesome last-minute gifts like this!