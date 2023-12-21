Serena Williams Donates Her 'Super Soldier' Breast Milk On NY Trip

Play video content

Serena Williams recently found herself in New York with extra breast milk, but rather than lugging it all home, the tennis G.O.A.T. did something awesome -- she donated it to moms and babies in need!

The 23x Grand Slam singles winner told the story Wednesday on Instagram.

"On a recent trip to NY I had leftover breast milk," the 42-year-old wrote in the caption. "After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home."

"I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk. 🤭"

This isn't the first time Williams -- who had her second child in August -- and her breast milk have been at the center of a news story ... earlier this month the tennis legend shared a video on TikTok where she used breast milk as a sunburn remedy.

Serena's always been a proponent of drinking milk, kid or adult. Remember back in 1999, Serena and Venus Williams were a part of one of the most famous milk ads ever.