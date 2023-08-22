Serena Williams Welcomes Second Child With Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Deuce!!! Gives Birth to Baby #2
8/22/2023 12:07 PM PT
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have a lot to celebrate ... the couple just welcomed their second child together!!
The tennis superstar revealed the major news with a TikTok on Tuesday ... showing her get up from a table and leave the frame before returning with the little bundle of joy.
Alexis and Olympia look happy as can be -- with big sis adorably giving baby Adira River a kiss on the forehead.
The Reddit co-founder also posted about the newcomer ... saying, "I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama."
"Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."
Serena and Alexis shared they were having another daughter at a lavish gender reveal just a few weeks ago ... and now that Adira is here, the countdown is on to see her take the court with Olympia -- just like Mama and Aunt Venus!!
No pressure, though.