Tom Sandoval Leaves Bar with Mystery Woman, Scandoval Ancient History

Tom Sandoval clearly is no longer radioactive, because the ladies are flocking to him ... again.

Tom was at the Honky Tonk Bar in St. Charles, Missouri Friday night, showing up solo for some fun. And, fun is what he found.

The "Vanderpump Rules" villain was easily spotted by other patrons, including several women who tried to engage him. A few took selfies with him, but one in particular cozied up.

The 2 hung out in the bar for a while... at times she had her arm on Tom's shoulder.

They eventually both left the bar together. She told her friends something as they congregated outside the bar and then walked over to Tom. The 2 walked off together on the sidewalk.

Tom's back to being Tom, with the Scandavol seemingly as old as stale bread. He was out this past week belting out songs during karaoke night at the Foxfire Room in L.A. BTW, his song choice was clearly intentional -- "Loverboy" by Billy Ocean!

It seemed earlier this year Scandoval would be like a Scarlett letter on Tom, but as is usually the case ... all the anger went away. There were so many others this year who diverted fans away from Tom.

The downside for Tom ... with the Scandoval ancient history, it takes heat away from the show that lined his pockets with lots of loot.

The biggest benefactor of the cheating scandal ... Tom's ex, Ariana Madix who has cashed in big time and raised her profile.